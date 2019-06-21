0 Help available for families forced to empty their fridge during extended power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Severe storms swept through Shelby County Wednesday, leaving some neighbors with a mess both inside and outside.

Many people were left without power – in some cases, leading to warm refrigerators and spoiled food.

Sanquanita Starling told FOX13 she works hard to make ends meet – but when it storms, she says she knows things are going to get tough.

“Food. We have to constantly buy more food. This has been out all night… It’s a constant buy,” said Starling.

Starling showed FOX13 her refrigerator – and said it’s like clockwork – when it storms, she’s going to lose her food.

“This is what we have right now. We just threw away a bunch of food,” she said.

Starling said she applied for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- or SNAP – but wasn’t approved.

FOX13 learned if you or your family happen to be SNAP customers, there may be a way to get money for new groceries after a storm.

According to a SNAP spokesperson, SNAP households may qualify to get SNAP to replace food lost in a fire, flood, or a power outage that lasts 12 hours or more. The food has to have been bought with SNAP benefits and it must be destroyed or unsafe to eat because of a lack of refrigeration.

FOX13 learned the misfortunate needs to be reported to the Tennessee Department of Human services within 10 days of the loss. Customers will have to sign a sworn statement, and the Department will make calls to verify the claims.

The many people like Starling -- who fall into a seemingly gray space – tell FOX13 they aren’t sure how they’ll afford groceries all over again.

“No one cares. I feel like no one cares,” Starling said.

FOX13 reached out to MLGW. A spokesperson said MLGW doesn’t offer any recourse for customers whose power goes out due to “an act of nature.”

The MLGW spokesperson did offer a few tips on food safety before, during, and after a power outage.

They suggest planning ahead before if possible. Group foods together in the freezer to help food stay colder for longer.

If you think the power will be out for an extended period of time, buy dry ice to keep the fridge or freezer cold.

Consider freezing containers of water or gel packs to keep food cold longer, too.

During an outage, keep the refrigerator and freezers closed.

A full freezer will hold its temperature for 48 hours. A half-full freezer will hold its temperature for 24 hours. A fridge will keep food safe for four hours, according to MLGW.

