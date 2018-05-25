Help could be on the way for people with suspended licenses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Drivers who had their licenses taken away, may be able to get them back without paying a fine.
FOX13 looked into the issue after a mother, who didn't have a license, crashed into a tree over the weekend, killing her 9-year-old daughter.
State law makes it mandatory for cities to have a community service program that when completed will waive court costs for those whose driver license has been taken away.
We talked with Tiffany Perkins, a single, working mom who says she had to drive on a suspended license for two years.
“At the time making $2.13 an hour plus tips and trying to take care of your family it's not really much you can do when you have to choose do I pay a light bill or pay a traffic ticket?” Perkins said.
Tennessee Governor, Bill Haslam, signed the law in March of this year.
Advocates expect the program to be up and running later this year.
A class action lawsuit challenged Tennessee’s suspension of more than 250,000 licenses of folks who could not afford the fines.
