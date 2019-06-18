Here's a list of the road rage shootings on Memphis interstates so far in 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In 2019, there have been at least 10 road rage shootings across the Mid-South. Multiple drivers have been injured, some have even died during the incidents.
FOX13 has listed each incident and location. Here's what you need to know about each road rage shooting in Memphis for 2019.
You can read more about each one by clicking on the locations below:
Highway 385 & Ridgeway, January 8th
I-240 & Highway 385, January 25th
I-240 & Getwell, February 13th
I-40 & Warford, March 16th
I-40 & Jackson, April 2nd
I-240 & Millbranch, April 16th
I-240 & Quince, May 27th
I-240 & Airways, June 2nd
I-40 & Warford, June 12th
I-40 & Warford, June 16th
