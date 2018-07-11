  • Here's an inside look at 'Project Safe Neighborhood' in the Mid-South

    By: Shelby Sansone

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 got an inside look into the 'Project Safe Neighborhood' task force meeting.

    13 people from law enforcement agencies across Shelby County meet weekly to review recent gun crimes.

    “Simple thing about PSN, it works,” MPD Director Mike Rallings said.

    Michael Dunavant asked all the agencies to reinvigorate the project in October, and that’s when the meetings started.

    They look for suspects who are convicted domestic violence offenders, drug users, and people who have already been charged with stolen firearms.

    District Attorney General Amy Weirich told us they work to charge people in federal court, which sometimes gives offenders more jail time. It also means they do not get parole.

    “The question that is asked is basically, what’s best for the citizens of Tennessee

    Dunavant said they prosecuted 218 violent crime offenders in 2017, and they hope the number will continue to rise.

