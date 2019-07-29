Here's how to check for sex offenders in your neighborhood

TENNESSEE - Children in the Mid-South are headed back to school. If your kids are walking to school, or even taking the bus stop, it's important to know who's living in your neighborhood.
The Tennessee Sex Offender Registry by the TBI lets you track sex offenders in your neighborhood.
Just type in your address or school and choose the radius around the area. Click here to access the map.
You can also check the sex offender registry by name.
Tennessee law states it's illegal for registered sex offenders to live within 1,000 feet of a school.
If you know someone violating that law, click here.
Look below for details on the Tennessee Sex Offender Law
