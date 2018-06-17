MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s blazing hot across the Mid-South, here’s how to score some FREE ice cream to stay cool.
TCBY is offering free 6 oz. froyo’s to fathers on June 17th.
Happy Father's Day🍦 Swirl by your local TCBY TODAY and treat dad to his first 6 oz of froyo FREE! https://t.co/HFvqzw96mC #TCBY #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/mHPNRY7SiL— TCBY (@TCBY) June 17, 2018
To find your nearest TCBY location, click here.
TCBY is the world’s first and largest only dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt chain with more than 300 stores nationwide, according to the company website.
