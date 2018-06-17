  • Here's how to get FREE ice cream on Father's Day

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s blazing hot across the Mid-South, here’s how to score some FREE ice cream to stay cool.

    TCBY is offering free 6 oz. froyo’s to fathers on June 17th.

     

     

    To find your nearest TCBY location, click here.

    TCBY is the world’s first and largest only dual soft-serve and hand-scooped frozen yogurt chain with more than 300 stores nationwide, according to the company website.
     

