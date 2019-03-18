MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Do you know someone that's broken barriers in Memphis sports? Or maybe someone that's been very influential to the sports community?
A division of Memphis tourism, the Memphis Sports Council, announced that nominations are open for the first class of the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame and Experience.
The Memphis Sports Hall of Fame and Experience will be located on the Press Level of AutoZone Park. This will be a free attraction to people attending events at the ballpark and visitors on non-event days, according to memphistravel.com.
The website also said any current or former citizen of Memphis or Shelby County is allowed one nomination per year. You can nominate a candidate that's living or deceased.
According to the press release, the sports hall of fame will celebrate its first class with the Memphis Bicentennial this year.
Nominations must be submitted by April 5 by using the nomination form. Here's how you can nominate someone to be a part of the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame.
