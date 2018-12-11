0 Here's how we #BroadcastGood: Newsrooms showcase community impact

FO13 Memphis is joining local broadcasters around America on December 11th to share how we #BroadcastGood.

The nationwide #BroadcastGood campaign was launched by the National Association of Broadcasters to showcase the positive community impact and tireless charitable efforts to which journalists contribute.

Newsrooms all over the country are sharing stories of how they have worked to improve, serve and inform their communities.

From work with local charities to broader initiatives like the FOX13 Toy Drive, WHBQ is proud to be a force of good in the Mid-South. We are honored to be able to share our stories with local nonprofits, emergency responders, healthcare providers and all of the amazing people working to make our city the best it can be!

Here is how the people of FOX13, along with hundreds of proud broadcasters around the nation, #BroadcastGood!

.@FOX13Memphis along with our Family Focus partners worked together to get toys for the Boys and Girls club of Memphis #BroadcastGood pic.twitter.com/CXUnLJvoW2 — Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) December 11, 2018

Holidays + Mid-Southerners + Community = Win! Hundreds of children will have toys this Christmas because of our Family Focus Toy Drive! We LOVE working with you to help the people in our community right now and ALL year long! #BroadcastGood https://t.co/CdNjcp8bNe pic.twitter.com/Ar3D7xTXOo — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) December 11, 2018

Proud to give back to the Midsouth community and Safe Haven Puppy Sanctuary, who are currently working to rescue the massive stray dog population in Hughes, AR. Always great to #BroadcastGood @FOX13Memphis https://t.co/EzliYaqxCN — Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) December 11, 2018

One my favorite ways to serve the community is talking weather and weather safety with kids! My first talk since moving back to Memphis was a class taught by my former 7th grade math teacher! What a joy it was! These kids were stellar. #BroadcastGood pic.twitter.com/zSReyEiHLH — Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) December 11, 2018

