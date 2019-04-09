MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Everybody loves free ice cream, right? Ben and Jerry's plans to give everyone a free scoop of ice cream today.
The scoop shop is celebrating Free Cone Day around the world.
Giveaways begin at 12 pm and end at 8 pm.
Ben and Jerry's is located at 507 Black Road, Space 110 in Memphis.
For more information on the history of Free Cone Day, click here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}