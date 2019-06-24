MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The award-winning "Hamilton" is coming to the Orpheum Theatre - but tickets for this show can get pricey.
Now there's a way you can get $10 tickets to the show! It's called a Digital Lottery.
40 tickets will be sold to every performance for $10. The lottery will open at 11 am on Sunday, July 7 for tickets to the Tuesday, July 9 performance.
Here's how you can enter --
- Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).
- You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
- The lottery will open at 11:00 AM CT two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 AM CT the day prior to the performance.
- Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM CT the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).
- No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
- Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
- Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
- Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM CT the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM CT the day prior to the performance are forfeited.
- Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.
You must be 18 years or older and have a valid non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.
Tickets are also non-transferable.
"HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now."
