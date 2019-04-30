0 Here's the top public high schools in Tennessee, according to U.S. News and World Report

The U.S. News and World Report has developed the 2019 list for the best public high schools in the country. More than 23,000 public high schools were listed in the report, some from the Mid-South.

Here's a list of the top 10 public high schools in Tennessee.

No. 1 Central Magnet High School (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)

The high school located in middle Tennessee has 807 students with a 18:1 student-teacher ratio. Central Magnet High has at 100% graduation rate and each student has taken at least one AP Exam. According to the report, the total minority enrollement is 14%.

No. 2 Hume Fogg Magnet High School (Nashville, Tennessee)

Hume-Fogg is Nashville's first public school, it was founded in 1912. The school offers a curriculum heavy with AP courses and honors classes. They have 905 students with a 21:1 student-teacher ratio.

No. 3 Merrol Hyde Magent School (Hendersonville, Tennessee)

This Sumner County school was founded in 2003. Only 230 students are enrolled at Merrol Hyde, giving them a 15:1 student-teacher ratio. The school also has a 100% graduation rate and 13% minority enrollment rate.

MLK serves graders 7-12 with 973 students. Officials say this is 1 of 31 high schools in Nashville. There are 973 students enrolled with a 21:1 student-teacher ratio.The total minority enrollment is 60% for MLK Mangnet School.

No. 5 Brentwood High School (Brentwood, Tennessee)

Brentwood High first opened its doors in 1982. The school in Williamson County has a 97% graduation rate with 1,760 total students enrolled. Right now, Brentwood High has 96 full-time teachers. The student-teacher ratio is 18:1.

No. 6 Ravenwood High School (Brentwood, Tennessee)

Ravenwood opened in 2002, its also located in Williamson County. There are currently 1,768 raptors enrolled. They have a student-teacher ratio of 17:1. According to the school website, they have 51 classrooms, 7 computer labs, 10 science labs, a TV production faclitity and more.

No. 7 Franklin High School (Franklin, Tennnessee)

Founded in 1910, Franklin High has a student-teacher ratio of 18:1. Currently 1,763 students attend the high school in Williamson County. They have a graduation rate of 97%. The school has a student-teacher ratio of 18:1.

No. 8 Chatt High Center of Creative Arts (Chattanooga, Tennessee)

The school in Hamilton County currently has 349 students enrolled with a student-teaher ratio of 16:1. The Center for Creative Arts is a school dedicated to fine arts and promotes academic and artistic excellence. Officials say the school has a 100% graduation rate.

No. 9 University School (Johnson City, Tennessee)

University School, also known as East Tennessee University School, has been a part of ETSU since 1911. The high school has a graduation rate of 100% and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1. There are 283 students currently enrolled at the University School.

No. 10 Houston High School (Germantown, Tennessee)

There are currently 1,883 student enrolled to Houston High. They have a 18:1 student-teacher ratio with a 93% graduation rate. Houston High School is a part of the Germantown Municipal School District.

Although many schools in the Mid-South didn't make the top 10 we definately made the top 100. Look below to see if you school ranked on the list for the best high schools in Tennessee.

#10 Houston High School

#12 Collierville High School

#14 White Station High School

#23 Freedom Preparatory Academy

#30 Arlington High School

#32 Middle College High School

#34 Dyersburg High School

#37 Memphis School of Excellence

#42 Soulsville Charter School

#52 Germantown High School

#54 Fayetteville High School

#67 Bartlett High School

#68 Hollie F. Price Middle College High School

#84 Central High School

#88 Marshall County High School

#91 Covington High School

#98 Munford High School

#100 Whitehaven High School

The list for the best public high schools in Tennessee is beyond 100. Click here for the full list of schools.

