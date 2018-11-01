  • Here we go again: Tornado siren malfunctions for second day in a row

    If you were awoken to the sounds of sirens this morning, you are not alone. 

    According to the National Weather Service, the tornado sirens went off in East Memphis. 

    There is currently no tornado warning or severe thunderstorms in effect in the Memphis metro. 

    The same thing happened on Wednesday. The NWS said one 'malfunctioned.' It is not clear what is causing the issues. 

