Here we go again: Tornado siren malfunctions for second day in a row

If you were awoken to the sounds of sirens this morning, you are not alone.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado sirens went off in East Memphis.
There is currently no tornado warning or severe thunderstorms in effect in the Memphis metro.
The same thing happened on Wednesday. The NWS said one 'malfunctioned.' It is not clear what is causing the issues.
We are receiving reports of tornado sirens going off in East Memphis. There are no tornado warnings or severe thunderstorms in effect.— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) November 1, 2018
No warnings in effect for the Memphis metro area.— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) November 1, 2018
We understand the frustration with the sirens going off in the Memphis area. We do not control the sirens.— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) November 1, 2018
There are no warning in effect for the Memphis metro area at this time.
