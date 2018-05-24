Here's why you might see way more snakes than usual in the Mid-South

Mississippi game experts told FOX13 News April and May are the months when snakes are most active in the Mid-South because they are just coming out of hibernation.
Snake Expert Tom Mann told FOX13 if you are seeing more snakes at this time of year it's nothing unusual.
Water Moccasins, Copperheads and Rattle Snakes are among the three venomous snakes in the Mid-South.
Copperheads can be found in leaf and wood litter in your yard. Mann said the best way to keep the snakes away is to keep your yard free of leaf and wood litter.
