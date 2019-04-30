0 Hernando Police Department will receive 12 new tech equipped patrol cars next month

HERNANDO, Miss. - Hernando Police are stepping up with some brand-new patrol cars that will be on the streets next month.

FOX13 found out it is not just the cars that are new. They will give the officers more time in the field fighting crime.

The Hernando Police Department is getting 12 new police cars, which have technology that the PD here has not had before.

“This is actually groundbreaking for Hernando, we are catching up with the times,” Lieutenant Robert Scott, with the Hernando PD said.

Scott told FOX13 that the 12 new cars will be outfitted with computers, so officers can file reports from the field. Currently they have to come back to the office to file them.

“Which gives them visibility in public which is a deterrent for crime and also affects response time because they will be in their respective wards,” Scott said. “They can leave from that spot to go to a call.”

With the new cars, the officers will not rely on dispatch near as much as they do now because that info will be at their fingertips.

“Things like information you may need from other agencies, things like that you can look up in the car and not even have to bother dispatch,” Scott said.

The new cars are currently being outfitted with light bars and cages and help replace an aging fleet with several old cars well over 100 thousand miles.

“Well the old fleet the maintenance cost are getting to be too much,” Scott said.

Hernando PD has 10 new police cars and two new SUVs for their K-9 units. Each vehicle, when completely outfitted, will cost around $35,000.

