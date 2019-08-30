0 Hero brings people to safety after fire was intentionally set at Memphis apartment complex, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Fire investigators said a fire was intentionally set at a local apartment complex. Nine people barely escaped the flames alive.

FOX13 found out that if it wasn’t for one man, many people could have died.

Notorian Cruthirds told us he heard the fire alarm around midnight Friday morning.

“I woke up to the fire alarm. If it wasn’t for the fire alarm I wouldn’t be here,” Cruthirds said.

If it weren’t for Notorian, neighbors said they wouldn’t be alive either.

The hero ran out of the apartment in his underwear to wake up his neighbors, including two elderly women and a handful of children.

“I ran and got my family out… I was only wearing underwear at the time. My cousin gave me these shorts and a shirt.”

MFD investigators said the fire was intentionally set in the breezeway.

“It started in the breezeway, and everyone assumed somebody had to set the apartment on fire. Because everybody was asleep,” Cruthirds explained.

Notorian told FOX13 he was lucky he got out, because the fire was consuming the door. “I went to the front room and the fire was coming from under the door.”

MFD said they don’t have any suspects in the case. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

