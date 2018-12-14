0 Heroes save handicap woman and her mother from burning Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men have been called heroes after rescuing a family from a house fire.

MFD investigators are working to find the cause of the fire.

“I told him it’s something going on, this is Smokey City, but it shouldn’t be smoking right now,” Toby Price said.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire in the 600 block of Dunlap around 7 p.m.

Michael Smith, Toby Price, and Eric Houston live across the street from the home.

“I knew I had to get to that room to get her out of there,” Smith said.

Smith told FOX13 the family who lived in the home have lived here for more than 40 years.

MFD said it took firefighters a little over an hour to get the fire under control.

They say they were the first on the scene to help get 32-year-old handicap woman out of the home.

“I kicked the back-door in. I grabbed the baby put her on my arm because she’s a big baby and when I was bringing her out the fire had me. So, I had nowhere to go. I went back into the room and kick the window out and gave these two guys the baby through the window,” Smith said.

