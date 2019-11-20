Hiding in Plain Sight: Common household items used to hide drugs, vapes from parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - "It's gotten to a crisis level."
That's the word from doctors at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital about vaping.
Medical professionals are now specifically asking children who come in with unexplained respiratory problems if they have used e-cigarettes. Le Bonheur treated its first child with vape-related lung problems earlier this year.
We talked to police and experts at vape shops. You'll be surprised at what is available to help kids hide their vices from you.
FOX13 put 18 of these secret items in a bedroom and sent in four teens between the age of 14 and 17. Then, we sent in their parents.
Find out if they were able to distinguish between the real items and the fakes tonight on FOX13 at 9 p.m.
