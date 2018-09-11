High school football game moved, closed to public due to 'safety concerns'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A rivalry game between two high school football teams in Memphis was moved to a neutral site and closed to the public because of safety concerns, according to Shelby County Schools.
Craigmont was scheduled to play at Raleigh-Egypt on September 8, but the game was moved to a neutral site. The decision was “in the interest of student and public safety” after “recent incidents in both communities.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 shot and killed in Tipton County field
- Suspect identified in Purple Haze shooting that injured 4
- Memphis one step closer to car vending machine
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Raleigh-Egypt won the game 41-28.
Shelby County Schools provided the following statement about the decision to move the game:
(The) game between Craigmont and Raleigh Egypt High was moved to a neutral site and closed to the public due to safety concerns stemming from recent incidents in both communities. Law enforcement and District Security are aware, and families have been informed that this decision was made proactively in the interest of student and public safety and to avoid any potential disturbances at the game.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}