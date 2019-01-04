High school once infested with rats holding open house

A grand open house will be held at what was once a rat-infested Shelby County high school.
Later today, Kirby High School students and parents will get their first look inside the school after a rat infestation shut the school down for months.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Two people shot at Tunica gas station, police release photos of suspect
- Employee finds hidden camera in women’s restroom at DeSoto County business; police investigating
- Family: Mid-South man saw demons before shooting, killing woman during Christmas party
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The district was forced to close the school in September when rats were found.
Over the past few months, SCS told FOX13 major renovations have been made to the building.
Students will be back in class in the school Monday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}