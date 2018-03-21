High School senior dies after being shot in West Tennessee restaurant

BOLIVAR, Tenn. - A high school student in Bolivar, Tennessee, has died following a shooting.
The shooting happened last night at the El Ranchito located in 1300 block of W Market St. According to the Bolivar Police Department, Michael Ruiz, a high school senior & employee was killed during the robbery.
The suspect is currently on the run and Bolivar Police have a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible.
If you have information, contact BPD at 658-4284 or Chief Baker at 609-1156.
