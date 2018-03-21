  • High School senior dies after being shot in West Tennessee restaurant

    BOLIVAR, Tenn. - A high school student in Bolivar, Tennessee, has died following a shooting. 

    The shooting happened last night at the El Ranchito located in 1300 block of W Market St. According to the Bolivar Police Department, Michael Ruiz, a high school senior & employee was killed during the robbery. 

    The suspect is currently on the run and Bolivar Police have a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the  individual(s) responsible. 

    If you have information, contact BPD at 658-4284 or Chief Baker at 609-1156.

