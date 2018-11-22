WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The victim who was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler in West Memphis has been identified.
West Memphis police confirmed that Jatava Murray, 18, was the person killed in the deadly crash Wednesday night.
Police said the accident happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Rainer Road near Delta Road.
Murray was a student at West Memphis High School, according to police. Murray’s car pulled out in front of the semi-truck when the accident happened.
We’re learning more about a deadly car crash in West Memphis, AR last night. The victim was 18-year-old Jatava Murray. Balloons and a teddy bear now mark the spot where the crash happened. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/MZqApmEFTQ— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) November 22, 2018
Police said no charges have been filed, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The tractor-trailer struck the 18-year-old woman, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
