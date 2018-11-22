  • High school student identified after deadly crash with 18-wheeler in West Memphis

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The victim who was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler in West Memphis has been identified. 

    West Memphis police confirmed that Jatava Murray, 18, was the person killed in the deadly crash Wednesday night. 

    Police said the accident happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Rainer Road near Delta Road. 

    Murray was a student at West Memphis High School, according to police. Murray’s car pulled out in front of the semi-truck when the accident happened.

    Police said no charges have been filed, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. 

    The tractor-trailer struck the 18-year-old woman, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

