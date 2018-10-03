0 High school student wearing ‘Black Lives Matter' shirt claims she was kept out of Trump rally

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Alexis Cobbs was hoping to earn extra credit by coming to the Trump rally in Southaven.

The DeSoto High School student stood outside the Landers Center for two hours in line only to be turned away by someone wearing a Secret Service shirt when she got inside.

“The Secret Service man just walks up to me and tells me to follow him, and so I did. And once I realized I was out the door, like he pushed me out the door,” Cobbs said. “I was like what and he was like don’t let the door hit your fingers on the way out.”

Cobbs, who was wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt said she believes it’s the reason Secret Service asked her to leave.

“I didn’t realize wearing a shirt could just disqualify you from listening to a sitting president speak,” Cobbs said. “I didn’t know only people who actively identify as Republicans were the only ones able to come in here and listen.”

Although some were not in favor of Trump’s visit, most of the people we spoke with had a different story.

Supporters stood outside for hours. Some got here as early as 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One couple came from Australia.

“We thought we could not miss the opportunity to see an American president and especially Donald Trump,” said Dawn King.

Cobbs still argues that Trump is sending the wrong message to Americans.

“Everything he says basically is not well thought out, and once even more the world is laughing at us,” Cobbs said.

Cobbs said this incident makes her want to run for public office on day.

