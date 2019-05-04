Highland strip planters hit for second time in less than a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Some pedestrians and drivers are growing frustrated after new planters placed on Highland Street were hit for the second time in a week.
“They’re in a turning lane. Why would you put planters in a turning lane?” said Justin Scales, a pedestrian.
ORIGINAL STORY: Newly installed planters on Highland strip hit, damaged by driver
Thursday night was a very busy night when the planter was hit. Students were filing in and out of bars at the time.
Scales said on the night like that, the planters create some issues.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man found hiding in BlocBoy JB's attic accused of murder of Memphis father, police say
- 82 people arrested in multistate child exploitation sting, investigators say
- 'I'm finna go turn up': BlocBoy JB released from jail, will perform at Beale Street Music Festival
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
“It kind of deters the eyesight. Trying to pay attention to that and trying to pay attention to the people,” Scales said. “It’s already a lot of traffic that goes on here through the strip and it’s really just adding to traffic.”
FOX13 reached out to the University District Development Corporation about the planters. We have yet to hear back.
In the past, they’ve told FOX13 the planters are there as part of an effort to slow down drivers.
Drivers like Jo Lynne Palmer said that might not be enough on its own.
“Signs are the key because you need to have it in big, bold letters. This is Memphis, and these are Memphis drivers. Enough said,” she explained.
It’s unclear if removing the Highland planters is being considered as an option.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}