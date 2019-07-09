  • Highway 51 in north Mississippi shut down due to gas leak, officials say

    Updated:

    Multiple officers are on the scene after a gas leak in north Mississippi.

    Highway 51 near Sterlin Lane has been shut down due to the leak, according to police.

    Investigators arrived on the scene around 4:00 Tuesday.

    According to MDOT, the area will be shut down for the next four hours.

    It's unclear what caused the leak at this time.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.

