Highway overhead sign damaged, at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel leaked on I-55

MARION, Ark. - A truck driver was taken to the hospital after a severe crash on I-55.
First responders were called to mile marker 23 on I-55 in Marion, Arkansas Sunday afternoon.
The Marion Fire Department told FOX13 the driver was taken to the hospital after the wreck, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Investigators said at least 100 gallons of diesel fuel has spilled into the median. One fuel tank was completely ripped off and the other had a major leak, according to the Marion Fire Department.
A highway overhead sign was also severely damaged as a result.
This interstate will be shut down for several hours until the scene is clear.
Officials have not identified the driver of the truck.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
