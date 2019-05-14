Highway patrolman killed in crash laid to rest today

The Tennessee Highway Patrolman killed in a crash a week ago was laid to rest today.
Matthew Gatti was 24 years old when he went to answer a vehicle fire call last Monday.
THP said he lost control of his squad car and crashed into two tractor trailers.
The visitation was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Jackson Baptist church.
The funeral will be immediately after.
We spoke to his parents, they said Gatti was beloved no matter where he went or worked.
“He never had an enemy. Even when he worked in the jail. There were people who strut their feathers if you will, but they respected Matt.”
His parents said they want him to be remembered for his faith and for his love for others.
