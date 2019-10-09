Hino Motors hosts job fair today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hino Motors. Ltd., will host a job fair today for anyone who seeks positions in various roles.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Job Center located at 155 Angelus Street in Memphis.
Hino is a Japanese manufacturer of commercial vehicles and diesel engines headquartered in Hino-shi, Tokyo. Hino is the leading producer of medium and heavy-duty diesel trucks in Asia and is a large constituent of the Nikkei on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Jobs include:
- Production Team Member
- Production Control Team Member with forklift experience
- Quality Control Team Member
- Production Supervisor
- Assistant Manager of Compensation and Benefits
- Quality Engineer
- Production Control Data Clerk
- Equipment Maintenance Data Clerk
- Maintenance Technicians (Day and night shifts)
- Machining Specialist
- Facilities Maintenance Assistant Manager
- CNC Machinist
- Senior EHS Specialist
- Kaizen Helper
