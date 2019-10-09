  • Hino Motors hosts job fair today

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hino Motors. Ltd., will host a job fair today for anyone who seeks positions in various roles. 

    The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Job Center located at 155 Angelus Street in Memphis. 

    Hino is a Japanese manufacturer of commercial vehicles and diesel engines headquartered in Hino-shi, Tokyo. Hino is the leading producer of medium and heavy-duty diesel trucks in Asia and is a large constituent of the Nikkei on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

    Jobs include:

    • Production Team Member
    • Production Control Team Member with forklift experience
    • Quality Control Team Member
    • Production Supervisor
    • Assistant Manager of Compensation and Benefits
    • Quality Engineer
    • Production Control Data Clerk
    • Equipment Maintenance Data Clerk
    • Maintenance Technicians (Day and night shifts)
    • Machining Specialist
    • Facilities Maintenance Assistant Manager 
    • CNC Machinist 
    • Senior EHS Specialist 
    • Kaizen Helper 

