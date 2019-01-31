0 Historic Mississippi hotel getting $2.4 million facelift

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - The historic Travelers Hotel in Clarksdale is getting a $2.4 million facelift and is set to re-open in a few months downtown.

People are already excited about this place opening.

The hotel hasn’t been open in decades, but when it reopens officials said it will still have an old feel with a lot of new decor.

Anne Williams, spokesperson for the hotel, spoke with FOX13 about the renovations.

“It is definitely the only boutique hotel downtown and then we have two rooms that are ADA accessible and we didn’t realize what a strong selling point that was,” Williams said. “We get a lot of calls from people that want to stay in downtown Clarksdale.

“For a while we haven’t been able to find a place to stay.”

Williams said the hope is that the hotel’s reopening will help pull more people to the downtown area, which is experiencing a rebirth.

“I think that Clarksdale can definitely accommodate the 20 rooms that we are adding to the mix,” she said.

Seven rooms have been added to the hotel’s original 13. The two-story hotel also has a community area downstairs.

“Just a place for tourists to come hang out and additional community space for events and gallery openings, so it’s sort of a multipurpose addition to downtown.”

The hotel is scheduled to open in early Spring.

Officials told FOX13 they would like to have it open by the Juke Joint Festival, which attracts Blues lovers from all over the world to Clarksdale.

