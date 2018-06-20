Hit-and-run accident leaves Mid-South motorcyclist dead

MUNFORD, Tenn. - A Munford motorcyclist is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Highway 51 early Tuesday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 Tommy Vermilion died after a Chevy Silverado 4-door pick-up truck hit him at the intersection of Tipton Rd. and Highway 51.
Munford police believe the dark colored truck had a NFL football team logo displayed on the side.
The driver of the truck was also a white male, according to police.
Officers also say the driver left the scene of the accident.
Vermillion died while receiving medical treatment.
Now, investigators are digging for information related to the Chevy Silverado and the driver.
If you have any information regarding this accident, please call the Munford Police Department at 901-837-5980.
