Hit and run leaves man in critical condition, police search for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle in Barton Heights.
The accident happened at Meadowbrook Road and East Mitchell around 6 p.m. Saturday night.
According to police, the man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The driver who hit the man did not stay at the scene.
At this point, there is no information about the suspect or the vehicle involved in the accident.
