Hit and run leaves Memphis man dead early Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is dead after a hit and run accident near Raleigh.
Police responded to the scene at 3:30 Sunday morning at Covington Pike north of Raleigh LaGrange.
Investigators told FOX13 two men struck a Suzuki motorcycle, then fled the scene on foot.
Landy Tarreance Jr. 29, was pronounced dead when first responders arrived on the scene.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
