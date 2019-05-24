Hoarder's home filled with alligators, snakes, and birds in Arkansas

Multiple police agencies were called to an Arkansas home due to someone hoarding exotic animals.
Sources told FOX13 a man had snakes, small alligators, and birds in Skyline Subdivision off Highway 77 in Marion.
The conditions were so bad that they had to use a hazmat team to get everything out. West Memphis police were also brought to the scene.
Sources told FOX13's Siobhan Riley the birds were talking to them and having full-blown conversations with the officers.
The animals were removed on May 23.
