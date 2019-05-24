  • Hoarder's home filled with alligators, snakes, and birds in Arkansas

    Updated:

    Multiple police agencies were called to an Arkansas home due to someone hoarding exotic animals.

    Sources told FOX13 a man had snakes, small alligators, and birds in Skyline Subdivision off Highway 77 in Marion.

    The conditions were so bad that they had to use a hazmat team to get everything out. West Memphis police were also brought to the scene. 

    Sources told FOX13's Siobhan Riley the birds were talking to them and having full-blown conversations with the officers. 

    The animals were removed on May 23. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories