Holly Bobo Memorial Highway dedicated in Tennessee

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A slain Tennessee nursing student will forever be memorialized in Decatur County.
A portion of Highway 641 was renamed "Holly Bobo Memorial Highway" last week, Tennessee River Valley News reported.
The high-profile case of Bobo's murder gained national attention after the nursing student went missing from her Parsons, Tenn. home in 2011. Her remains were found three years later in woods near her home.
At a dedication ceremony last week, Bobo's family, the mayor, sheriff, clergy and TBI members were among the crowd of about 100. Bobo's family thanked the small community for their love and support.
