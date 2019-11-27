0 Holly Springs leaders call for cleanup of blighted properties

Holly Springs leaders are calling for the biggest cleanup of blighted properties in the city's history.

They're tackling 12 properties, the largest number of homes they have ever targeted at once.

Holly Springs Police Chief Dwight Harris told FOX13 this move will help to deter crime.

"Anytime you have a blighted property in any community it becomes a threat to that community. First, its an eyesore its dilapidated and its unsafe and it sets the stage for all types of criminal activity and illegal drug activity and that is a challenge to law enforcement," said Harris.

But this project doesn't come without its challenges.

One problem this project faces is getting in touch with the property owners because many of them don't even live in the state.

"There has been cases where the property is owned by someone in a different state and the property goes down, and it brings the property down among the neighbors," said Harris.

A resident who lives next door to one of the blighted properties told FOX13 off camera that he's heard people going in and out of the abandoned home late at night from time to time.

"Neighbors calling about someone inside an abandoned house across the street or sitting in there or kids playing in there, and that's dangerous as well," said that neighbor.

Mayor Kelvin Buck told FOX13 that sometimes in state property owners will push back against property cleanup just as much as someone who lives out of state.

