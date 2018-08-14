Holly Springs residents experience massive utility bill increase

MEMPHS, Tenn. - People in Holly Springs, Mississippi experienced a massive increase with this month’s utility bill.
Resident Nakisha Snow told FOX13 she’s furious about her August bill.
“They're robbing us... The Holly Springs Utility Department is over charging us. Billing 2 and 3 times the amount,” Snow said.
She said this is not normal, and had passed bills to prove it. Snow said, “It was $270 last month but this month it's $475.”
Snow told FOX13 it started when the city’s utility customers were switched over to smart meters several months ago.
Another Holly Springs resident Levanda Goodman said the same thing.
“My utilities in July were $262, and for the month of August it's gone up to $548,” Goodman said.
FOX13 went to Holly Springs Utility and spoke with general manager, Bill Stone.
Stone said there wasn't an error in billing of kilowatts, but there was a problem in under charging customers before charging them what they used.
Stone says, “The ones that were underestimated are the ones that are creating the problems now.”
Basically, some customers were undercharged. Then they were charged what they should have been charged on their next bill. Now some people are experiencing double bills.
Stone says, “Nobody has been billed for utilizes they didn't use. They just happened to be billed in the wrong month.”
