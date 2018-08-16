Holly Springs residents frustrated by massive utility bills, lack of answers

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - Residents filled City Hall in Holly Springs, expecting to get answers on why their utility bills have increased so much.
However, they were turned away disappointed.
Tensions quickly rose as people in attendance learned they weren’t allowed to speak at the budget meeting.
Mayor Kelvin Buck said they’ve been having issues with the meters.
“I’ve been in touch with GE. We’ve had some problems with our bills,” said Buck. “Part of it because of a storm and the system has been having issues.”
Nonetheless, the mayor said they aren’t paying GE for their meter services until they’re fully satisfied with the service.
As for the residents, they will have their time on Monday.
