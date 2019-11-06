0 Home and renter's insurance on the minds of many in the Mid-South after recent storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Home and renter's insurance are on the minds of many in the Mid-South after seeing the devastation from powerful storms.

It's been two weeks and those hit the hardest are still recovering and people want to know how to protect themselves.

Much of the debris and downed trees in the neighborhood just south of American were cleared by the people who live there.

Long-time resident Alfred Pointer spoke with FOX13 and pointed out areas of improvements and others that need a little more attention.

"My neighbor, her fence was broken down in the back. She's got damage to her roof," said Pointer.

Pointer said he was among those left in the dark for four days until MGLW restored the power.

He said despite a toppled tree in his backyard, that's been removed, he was one of the lucky ones in the neighborhood.

"There are a lot of people who had minor damage, but there are also people who have major damage," said Pointer.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Across the street from Pointer's home there's a home where a tree came through the roof of a bedroom.

The homeowner said the tree crushed the heating unit and forced everyone in the house out until it is repaired, thankfully it's covered under insurance.

Local insurance agent Richard Keltner said it's important to have insurance for those types of emergencies, but knowing what type of insurance you've purchased is just as important because some damages aren't as visible.

"The biggest thing now is the people who don't know they have damage. They'll know coming up on Thursday with the rain coming. They'll now in the next 20 to 30 days once they start noticing spots on the ceiling," said Keltner.

Keltner said he explains to clients how life is unpredictable. He said it's better to have either home or renter's insurance now than to be sorry later.

"It's better to have the protection ahead of time when you might not need it, but it gives you that future protection. When you have homeowners and renter's insurance you might not anticipate a claim, you might not ever have a claim, but it is better to have the protection and not need it than to need it and not have it," said Keltner.

Keltner said there are some additional precautions people can do to protect their processions like make a list of household items, the amount paid for it and date when the purchase was made.

He said you can also keep record by taking pictures of your valuables and keep your important papers and documents in a non-destructible safe.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.