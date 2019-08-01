Home intruder shot and killed in West Memphis, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - One man is dead after he kicked in the door and someone inside grabbed a handgun, police say.
West Memphis police officers were called to scene on the 100 block of Stuart before 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.
According to police, Bernard Bullins, 26, has been identified as the man who was killed.
According to police, they spoke to a woman and the man who were asleep inside the house when Bullins kicked in the door.
When he heard the loud noise, he grabbed his gun and saw a man walking down the hallway.
He then started shooting. Bullins was hit twice in the chest, according to a news release.
According to police, the shooter was acting in self-defense and no charges will be filed in this case.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
