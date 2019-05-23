0 Homeless high school valedictorian surprised with free housing, meal plan from TSU president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An update to a story FOX13 broke this week about a teenager who received $3 million in college scholarships.

The Raleigh Egypt High School graduate who went from homelessness to valedictorian will no longer have to worry about where he is going to sleep.

Tupac Mosley, who received more than 50 scholarships found out today that when he goes to college at Tennessee State University, he does not have to worry about where he will sleep at night.

That is because the president of the college drove all the way from Nashville to give him the surprise of a lifetime.

The Raleigh Egypt High School graduate who is attending TSU in the fall did not have a permanent place to live until TSU's president made an announcement that the teen says 'changed his life.'

“When Rep. Parkinson called me and I spoke with president Meeks, I said, ‘This is what we do, we’re going to come down and bring him to Nashville and we will put him in a residents hall and give him a meal plan so everything is free,’” Glenda Glover, TSU’s president said.

Mosley was first introduced Monday when FOX13 reported the valedictorian, who earned $3 million in scholarships got evicted from his home after his father passed.

The teen moved from house to house and did not know where he could get his next meal from.

“That definitely makes me feel more than to excited to know. This is the exact reason why I wanted to attend Tennessee State University,” Mosley said.

Mosley will major in electrical engineering in the fall.

"For the president herself to drive down to one of the schools, to actually assist the person personally, to take him or her up there for a visit is just mind blowing to me,” he said.

Mosley said his teachers, guidance counselors and principal made him who he is today.

“I most definitely would like to represent the shirt I am currently wearing that tells you that your location is not a limitation,” he said.

“I ask you to join me in welcoming Tupac to the TSU family, STEM scholar and I’m thrilled that he chose TSU. He’s the epitome of what the young man should be,” Glover said.

FOX13 reached out to the mayor of Memphis to ask him what he is doing to combat the city's homelessness problem.

The other students from Raleigh Egypt High who are going to TSU, also received scholarships from the university's president.

Watch Mosley's valedictorian speech from graduation below:

