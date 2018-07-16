  • Homeless man walks into Memphis restaurant, bartender's reaction goes viral

    A Memphis bartender's generosity has him going viral. 

    According to a Facebook post, an unidentified homeless man walked into Huey's, a popular Memphis restaurant, with only $2 in his hand. 

    He asked the bartender what he could get with such a little amount of money. The post said the bartender immediately said he could get a burger even asking if he preferred onion rings or fries. 

     

    The post has been shared more than 1,100 times. 

