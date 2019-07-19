0 Homeless U.S. Army veteran finds job, housing at Memphis job fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Pipkin Building was filled Thursday with Memphis area residents looking for hope and opportunity.

Jerika Bledsoe was among those at the Jobs in July Career Fair.

“Just looking to get in a better situation,” Bledsoe said. “Get my career back on track and get some stability for my daughter.”

Bledsoe's situation goes deeper.

“About a year and a half ago I became homeless,” she said. “I lost a daughter and it kind of threw my situation off. It was hard for me to really get back on my feet.”

The hope for Bledsoe was two-fold. A way to make a living and a place to live other than her current option.

“Basically, just throughout the Memphis area,” she said. “Most of the time in my car a lot of times.”

Living in a car hasn't robbed Bledsoe of her drive.

The U.S. Army veteran has held jobs in multiple areas. Even though she wasn't confident in her resume, Bledsoe has a lot of skills to offer.

“Just seeing what jobs they had,” she said. “They was able to walk me through the process and let me know what they had going on, where I can go for information and just made it easier. Kind of gave me the confidence that I can actually do it again.”

By the end of her time at the fair, hope and opportunity found Bledsoe. She got the job and the housing.

She hopes her story encourages others going through a tough season in life.

“It's always somebody that's going to help you,” she said. “Just let them know what's going on. Reach out to the community cause the community is definitely reaching out to us.”

