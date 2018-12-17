Homeowner of Aretha Franklin's South Memphis birth home continues restoration plans

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Aretha Franklin’s birthplace will continue to stay in the same shape it already is for two more months.
The homeowner’s attorney and court appointed receiver of the home met with Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge Monday morning.
They decided to continue working on restoration plans until Feb. 19, when they meet in court again.
When the judge asked Attorney Martin Regan what the condition of the home was in, he said the back area is not in safe condition.
“It’s been secured but not stabilized,” Regan said about the home.
The house is located on Lucy Avenue in South Memphis. Regan said it would take $30,000 to $40,000 to restore it completely.
The owner, Vera House, wants to turn the home into a museum and souvenir shop.
