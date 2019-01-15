0 Homeowner shot in face while confronting alleged thief in his driveway

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A homeowner might lose his vision after he was shot in the face while confronting an alleged thief.

An arrest has been made after a homeowner fought back and shot a theft suspect in Shelby County.

Brett Frans told police Johnathan Lee was seen trying to break into one of the family's vehicles.

Police told FOX13 the homeowner got a pistol and went outside to confront Lee. The homeowner then attempted to hold Lee at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene.

That’s when Lee started shooting the victim, so the victim returned fire. Frans thought he hit the suspect.

Officers said Lee fled the scene during the shooting.

Deputies found a handgun on the counter next to the victim when they arrived on the scene.

Frans had gunshot wounds on his right eye and his back. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Now, the victim thinks he’s going to lose his right eye.

"He just got out of surgery, and they think he’s going to lose his eye. They even say he could possibly lose his sight his other eye," said Diana Frans, the victim's neighbor.

Deputies later noticed Lee walking down Highway 14 near Covington Pike. Lee had a gunshot wound in the abdomen when officers found him.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Lee has been charged with several felonies, including criminal attempt second-degree murder.

