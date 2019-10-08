0 Homeowner wants neighbors to take responsibility for tall grass, litter on properties

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A homeowner turned to FOX13 for help after complaining about tall grass and litter on the properties next to and behind his home.

He said no one wanted to claim responsibility or be held accountable.

FOX13's Greg Coy did some digging and now at least one of the property owners promised to take action. Jeff Kennan told FOX13 his home is surrounded by eyesores.

"The tire debris, the paint cans, all the debris that floats through here when it rains." Kennan pointed out the wild brush and litter on the properties directly behind his home.

Kennan told FOX13 he has cut grass on the property next to his because the owners won't.

"I feel like Forrest Gump, cutting grass all day," he said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Kennan doesn't know who owns the two parcels of land because he said he could never get a straight answer from either the county or city.

FOX13 made some calls and found out one of the properties is owned by a private company.

We called the company and a representative came to check out the issue.

Kennan told them their contractors are not cutting the grass often enough.

The representative drove away but told FOX13 they will respond to the homeowner.

A map from the County Assessor's office showed the second piece of property covered in trash is owned by Shelby County.

Kennan said when called 311 and the mayor’s office to complain, neither the city nor the county government would take responsibility.

"The city and the county fighting over it. It is not ours It is not ours," he said. "So no one wants to take responsibility for it."

FOX13 put Kennan in touch with the Shelby County Mayor's action hotline for him to lodge a complaint.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.