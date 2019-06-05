0 Homeowners claim thieves are targeting certain vehicles in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nearly 15 car owners said their cars were broken into or stolen in a Memphis neighborhood.

Neighbors said the thieves started right on Sandra Street and in these cases, it doesn’t appear they’re using rocks or bricks to get inside.

It appears they’re using something else.

“You have messed with the wrong Berclair folks that live in the neighborhood,” said Elizabeth Clark.

Even cameras didn’t stop thieves from stealing Clark’s gold Chevrolet out of her driveway last week on Tatum Drive in Berclair.

She said thieves targeted several streets within 40 minutes.

“I’m so burnt out from being stolen from,” she said.

Clark noticed her truck was gone the day she woke up to celebrate her daughter’s second birthday.

“I asked my husband, ‘Where’s my truck?’ And he’s like, ‘What do you mean?’” she said.

She said the doors were locked and the keys were not inside.

Clark isn’t alone. Her neighbor who lives on the same street also filed a police report after someone broke into her husband’s Chevrolet early Sunday morning.

Olivia Lawrence said her husband’s livelihood was in this truck.

“His tool box was open, left open but the truck door was locked, but the glass wasn’t broken, and the lock wasn’t broken,” she said.

Neighbors believe thieves are using some type of device to get inside.

FOX13 found out that in some cases criminals are buying equipment on the black market to break into cars.

Keyless fobs are making it easy for criminals because they can access the signal that you use to lock your doors.

“We had signs in our truck that said smile you’re on camera because they are on camera, so I thought I’d at least give them a warning. Nothing seems to deter these guys,” Lawrence said.

“I have a certified concealed permit, don’t step foot on my property. It’s a wrap because I know my laws and I know what I can and cannot do. We’re ready, we’re watching,” Clark said.

Homeowners believe there are other people in this neighborhood who had the same problem but didn’t report it.

You’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Homeowners believe the suspect took off in a black truck that was caught on camera.

