0 Homeowners express concern over Graceland expansion, citing noise and safety issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Graceland wants to expand and homeowners want safety and noise concerns addressed.

Both sides met Thursday to discuss projects and concerns.

There were no sounds of Elvis Presley songs heard from the Bluebird Estates neighborhood.

Instead, the percussions of wind hitting off of construction played into the backyard of Jerrlyn Rushing’s home.

“From five o’clock in the morning until, about maybe, seven o’clock at night you hear machines – backhoes, bulldozers – running constantly,” Rushing said.

Rushing said her backyard used to be full of trees.

Now, the rows of wilderness are gone; less arbors are standing and a large building is visible.

“I’m concerned [about the construction], because I don’t really know what’s happening,” Rushing said.

13 miles east of Graceland, Graceland Enterprises met with home owners at Adams and Reese LLP to discuss the expansion plans.

Those plans were announced in early March as the group plans to add more rooms to the Guest House at Graceland and add new spots for RVs, among other additions.

Members of the Bluebird Estates Homeowners Association, which neighbors Graceland, want the group to fix the lack of communication, while also asking for sound proof fencing, because of the noise they said they have heard from construction and concerts.

The homeowners main concerns: safety and the dropping of property values.

City council recently held off on voting on the approval of Graceland’s amendments to the Tourism Development Zone.

