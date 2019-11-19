0 Homeowners thought they were being robbed, turned out to be a prank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Some Frayser homeowners told FOX13 they thought they were being robbed. Now, they believe they were victims of a prank.

Sharon Scott said she was at work when she got an alert from her Ring security camera.

The camera captured someone kicking her door and running away.

Scott said it looked like it was a prank that could have turned deadly.

"If this would have happened at night and I would have had a gun, I probably would have flew to the door with a gun because if you listen to the video, he kicked it so hard I would have thought he was going to come in on me," said Scott.

Scott said the person looked like they were just a teenager, but they managed to break her glass storm door.

Scott isn't the only victim of this prank. Her next door neighbor, Frank Baker, got hit too.

Baker doesn't have a security camera, but his door is proof of the damage. The wood is split up and down the door frame.

"It's terrible, it's terrible. It hurts me because don't nobody mess with them. We just try to keep up with our own property round here, we don't mess with nobody," said Baker.

There are no SkyCop cameras in the area and residents believe cameras would have stopped the prank.

At this time, police haven't made any arrests.

