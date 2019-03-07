0 Homeowners who live near Bartlett High School fed up with students parking on their street

BARTLETT, Tenn. - Homeowners who live near Bartlett High School are fed up with the students parking on their street.

FOX13 spoke with a neighbor who went to the mayor and school board about the issue she’s calling a public nuisance.

Homeowners said the cars usually take up the entire street. They said the rear end of cars take up a portion of their driveways, making it tough for drivers to get out.

“At 6:30, quarter to 7:30 every morning I have a race track in front of my home and every afternoon at 2:00 we have a race track of them leaving,” said Donna Kirk.

Kirk moved to Yates Street more than 30 years ago. Now the cars that belong to Bartlett High School students who park there during school hours are creating an eyesore, she said.

“We have to call the police because they’re blocking our driveway, we have to call the police because they’re blocking our garbage cans, our mailboxes,” Kirk stated.

FOX13 flew Drone 13 around the neighborhood. Students park on at least four streets, making her neighborhood an easy target for criminals.

Homeowners reported at least five incidents including vandalism in the neighborhood earlier this week.

Three homeowners came outside to slashed tires about two blocks from where Kirk lives.

The reason behind the problem stems from the school’s three-year, $60 million renovation project that is causing limited parking.

Some parents don’t mind the cars on their street.

“The kids got to have somewhere to park to go to school, it’s not enough parking. If they create a parking lot then they won’t have the issue,” said Lashawna Martin, who lives in the neighborhood and has kids who attend Bartlett High.

When FOX13 reached out to the city and Bartlett City Schools, they said they increased patrols in the neighborhood and are working closely with homeowners.

“It doesn’t really bother me because it’s not really blocking the driveway,” Martin said.

“Who’s going to want to put up with this, who’s going to want to buy into a neighborhood that this is what they’ve got to deal with?” said Kirk.

Kirk presented documents to the school board showcasing issues about speeding, traffic and noise. She said the next step could include starting a petition.

It’s currently not illegal for students to park on the street because it’s public property.

If a student parks illegally on the streets in the neighborhood, they will receive a warning and if that doesn’t work, they can get a ticket.

Churches in the area allow students to park on their lot.

When FOX13 asked a spokesperson with the district if he thinks it’s a good idea for students to park on the street in the neighborhood even though it’s public property, he said that’s why the school is working to try to create more parking.

The project will be complete by late summer in 2020.

