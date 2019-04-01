Homes evacuated as police search for suspect in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are actively searching for a murder suspect in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police were called to the 1500 block of Carpenter Street late Sunday night for a shooting call.
Around 11:45 Sunday night, officers found a man who had been shot on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the suspect is a neighbor to the victim, he fled the scene shortly after the shooting.
It hasn't been confirmed if the neighbor ran to his home next door to where the shooting happened.
Monday morning, MPD evacuated the homes in proximity to the secured area. MPD's TACT Unit made the scene and is currently checking the victim's and suspect's residence.
Officers have been told the suspect is not at either location.
At this time, the suspect has not been located.
This is a breaking story. Check back online and on-air for more information.
