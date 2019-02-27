0 Homes still underwater in Hardin County days after severe weather moved out of Mid-South

HARDIN CO., Tenn. - Hundreds of homes are flooded out in Hardin County as the rain swollen Tennessee River has overflowed its banks.

FOX13 travelled to Hardin County where one man said he and his family barely made it out.

One homeowner said there are actually homes that are so submerged you can’t even see the rooftops.

That same homeowner told FOX13 he barely got out in time.

Richard McGarity said the water came up on his home freakishly fast.

“I told my wife I said call fire and rescue. Our boat ain’t going to get us out of here,” McGarity said.

McGarity described how he saw parts and pieces of other people’s homes coming down river toward his place.

“When you are seeing everything coming down the river at you and there ain’t nothing you can do, what else?” said McGarity. “I have only been scared in the house once this time I really got scared. This time I don’t know if I want to go back.”

McGarity told FOX13 he knows he lost his Jeep and his boat in the flood.

He said that his house may have survived because it is on stilts, but he is not sure.

“I don’t know I just can’t get to it,” he said.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations at the Church of God in Christ in Savannah, Tenn.

They are asking for donations of hand sanitizer and Kleenex at this time.

